Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Fortum Oyj Stock Up 5.2 %

OTCMKTS FOJCY traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 833 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,774. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.94.

Fortum Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.1272 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Fortum Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

About Fortum Oyj

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and solar power; and provides district heating and cooling, and decarbonization services.

