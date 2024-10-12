Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,824 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $100,000. LifePro Asset Management raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 15,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.3% during the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 12,758 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $50.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 7.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. UBS Group upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

