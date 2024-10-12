Freestate Advisors LLC Invests $315,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.3% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,194,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wealthquest Corp grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 47,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPM opened at $222.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $632.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.65. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $225.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.31. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

