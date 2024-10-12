Freestate Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,413 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 35.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after buying an additional 5,492,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 133.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,214,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $613,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132,332 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,012,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,966,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $29,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,050.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $29,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,050.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $931,502. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on International Paper in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.21.

International Paper Stock Performance

IP stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

