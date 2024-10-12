FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the September 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRMO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,232. FRMO has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $8.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.49.

FRMO Corporation, through Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. The company provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors. FRMO Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is based in White Plains, New York.

