FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 116.9% from the September 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS FUJIY traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 63,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,258. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised FUJIFILM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

