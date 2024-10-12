Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Fujitsu Limited (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.01 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 348623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.24.

Fujitsu Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95.

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter.

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Technology Solutions, Ubiquitous Solutions, and Device Solutions. The company offers multi cloud and hybrid IT services; assessment and consultative services; SAP landscape transformation services; new workplace; datacentre products comprising integrated systems, storage solutions, servers, network switches, and infrastructure management; workplace products including notebooks, tablet PC's, desktop PC's, workstations, thin clients, displays, and peripheral devices; consumption based IT services; installation and implementation services; and hardware, software, and infrastructure support services, as well as electronic devices, air conditioning products, and network solutions.

