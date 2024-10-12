Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Up 125.0% in September

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Funding Circle Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FDCHF remained flat at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Funding Circle has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $1.61.
About Funding Circle
