Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Short Interest Up 125.0% in September

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 125.0% from the September 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Funding Circle Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FDCHF remained flat at $1.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. Funding Circle has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $1.61.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

About Funding Circle

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.