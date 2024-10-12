FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Issued By Raymond James

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Monday, October 7th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.51 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.42. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $37.59 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.