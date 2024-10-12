FY2024 Earnings Forecast for MarineMax, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) – B. Riley decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarineMax in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MarineMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. MarineMax had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HZO. DA Davidson upped their target price on MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $702.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.82. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $39.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.02.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 140.6% during the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,045,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,774,000 after purchasing an additional 610,994 shares in the last quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in MarineMax by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 704,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 179,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MarineMax by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,444,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,767,000 after acquiring an additional 110,601 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP raised its position in MarineMax by 44.1% in the second quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 295,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 90,476 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 22.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 401,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 74,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

