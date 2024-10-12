FY2026 EPS Estimates for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. Raised by William Blair (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.50. The consensus estimate for MSC Industrial Direct’s current full-year earnings is $4.84 per share.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Up 2.5 %

MSM opened at $83.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.73 and its 200 day moving average is $85.37. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,733,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,772,000 after buying an additional 1,256,706 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,571,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 804.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,772,000 after buying an additional 154,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1,715.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after buying an additional 135,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 458.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 98,265 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $413,271.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.