G City (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Stock Price Down 1.1% – Should You Sell?

G City Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.48 and last traded at $2.48. 5 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

G City Trading Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.

Get G City alerts:

G City Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from G City’s previous dividend of $0.32.

G City Company Profile

G City Ltd, through its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and operates supermarket-anchored urban shopping centers and retail-based mixed-use properties in North America, Brazil, Israel, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gazit-Globe Ltd. and changed its name to G City Ltd in May 2022.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.