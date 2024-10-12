Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Down 84.7% in September

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,400 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the September 15th total of 2,413,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.4 days.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS GNENF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,914. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $4.50.
About Ganfeng Lithium Group
