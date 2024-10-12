Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Shares Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.42 and last traded at $5.44. 305,901 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,216,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GCI. Citigroup raised shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JMP Securities raised shares of Gannett to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Gannett Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.49.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.25. Gannett had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $639.84 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gannett

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCI. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 515,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Gannett by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Gannett by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 18,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Gannett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Featured Stories

