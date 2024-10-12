Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 46,957 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steph & Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 192.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.26.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CVS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,908,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,037,586. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average of $61.15. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

