Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $15,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Teradyne by 256.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 76.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TER traded up $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.91. 1,186,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,748. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.28 and a 200 day moving average of $130.75. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total transaction of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,977 shares of company stock worth $1,979,834. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.57.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

