Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $16 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,848 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of American Water Works worth $16,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock traded up $2.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.87. The stock had a trading volume of 689,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,219,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.16.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,308. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

