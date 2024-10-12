Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $34.79 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,581,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 208,397 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,999,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,375,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592,123 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,374 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $985,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 30,092,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,070,000 after purchasing an additional 315,580 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE T traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.37. 25,249,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,699,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.82. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.23 and a one year high of $22.34.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.79%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

