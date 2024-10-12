Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $41.12 Million Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of American Electric Power worth $41,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 52.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,735. The company has a market cap of $52.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.75. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.01 and a 12-month high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 70.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

