Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $51.30 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 26,213 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $51,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MA. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $502.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,908. The firm has a market cap of $464.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $359.77 and a 12 month high of $502.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $480.78 and its 200 day moving average is $463.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total value of $55,746,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.10, for a total transaction of $2,310,173.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 17,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,440,885.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.