Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $98.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 567,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.1% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $98,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McNamara Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% during the third quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 62,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,185,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,399,000 after acquiring an additional 51,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.09. 7,036,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,682,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.66 and a 52-week high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $1,202,751.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,373.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock valued at $65,140,718 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.