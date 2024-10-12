Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,336,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.8% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $71,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,220,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $224,569,000 after buying an additional 184,764 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,713 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 8,448 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,085.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares in the company, valued at $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 3,379 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $170,166.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,085.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,509,049. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.25. 12,704,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,161,271. The company has a market cap of $216.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.50 and a 1 year high of $54.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

