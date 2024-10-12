Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $31,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,955,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.80.

ADI stock traded up $2.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,428,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,771. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $244.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $115.61 billion, a PE ratio of 69.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 110.51%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $6,867,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares in the company, valued at $18,106,760.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $6,867,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,106,760.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 995 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.31, for a total transaction of $233,138.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,365.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,495 shares of company stock worth $20,794,658. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

