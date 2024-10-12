Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 439,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,012 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $22,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,741,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,042 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,659,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,209,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,469,000 after buying an additional 440,962 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 7,477,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,519,000 after buying an additional 3,620,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,859,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,082,000 after buying an additional 1,234,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,945,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,068,472. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $43.32 and a one year high of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNST. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Monster Beverage

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.