Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 54.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Generac were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Generac by 97.1% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 611.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $145.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GNRC

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $173.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.27. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Generac’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generac

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.