General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Lowered to Hold at Seaport Res Ptn

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.06.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GD stock opened at $299.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics has a 1-year low of $232.29 and a 1-year high of $309.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,515.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Dynamics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Dynamics

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.