General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Price Down 0.2% – Should You Sell?

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.36 and last traded at $47.84. Approximately 1,895,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 15,196,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities raised General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

General Motors Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.39%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,307.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,307.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Motors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 317.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 67,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,337,547 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $287,408,000 after buying an additional 492,693 shares during the period. BDF Gestion purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,886,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of General Motors by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 330,611 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $14,993,000 after buying an additional 164,083 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

