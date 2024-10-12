Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GEI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.00.

Shares of GEI stock opened at C$23.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 292.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$19.33 and a twelve month high of C$23.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$22.55.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.02. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of C$3.23 billion during the quarter.

In related news, Director Curtis Philippon purchased 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$22.03 per share, with a total value of C$506,690.00. In related news, Director Margaret Cahill Montana purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$21.52 per share, with a total value of C$73,168.00. Also, Director Curtis Philippon bought 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$506,690.00. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

