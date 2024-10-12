GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

Shares of GIGM stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. GigaMedia has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.37.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 121.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.