GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on GitLab from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GitLab from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.22.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that GitLab will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $135,112.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,981.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 4,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $249,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,492,793.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robin Schulman sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $135,112.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,039,981.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,585,417. 21.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in GitLab by 2,107.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in GitLab by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
