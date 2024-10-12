Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 369950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 51,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 176,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares during the period.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

