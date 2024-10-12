Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.17 and last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 369950 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.15.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
About Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.