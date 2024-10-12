Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Now Covered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globe Life from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.60.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $107.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a one year low of $38.95 and a one year high of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

In other news, Director Mary E. Thigpen acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.20 per share, for a total transaction of $270,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,571. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GL. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 88.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 898.4% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 249.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

