Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

NYSE:GSBD opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.86. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Goldman Sachs BDC has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 19.84%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.07 million. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1,000.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 119,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 108,463 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after acquiring an additional 76,715 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth $2,786,000. Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the second quarter valued at about $18,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

