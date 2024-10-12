GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR) Short Interest Update

GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 178,700 shares, an increase of 61.4% from the September 15th total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 784,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ TSLR traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.50. 1,780,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,857. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.52. GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $30.97.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned about 1.72% of GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
The GraniteShares 2x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLR was launched on Aug 21, 2023 and is issued by GraniteShares.
