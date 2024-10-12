Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Short Interest Up 188.9% in September

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,084,500 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the September 15th total of 721,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GTWCF stock remained flat at $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Greentown China has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.62.

About Greentown China

Greentown China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and related business in China. It operates through Property Development, Hotel Operations, Property Investment, Project Management, and Other segments. The company develops and sells residential properties.

