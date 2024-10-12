Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF) Short Interest Up 188.9% in September

Greentown China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GTWCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,084,500 shares, a growth of 188.9% from the September 15th total of 721,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Greentown China Price Performance
GTWCF stock remained flat at $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,375. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.96. Greentown China has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $1.62.
About Greentown China
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Greentown China
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for Greentown China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greentown China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.