Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greentown Management Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GRMHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 356,100 shares, an increase of 157.9% from the September 15th total of 138,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Greentown Management Stock Performance
Greentown Management stock remained flat at C$0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Greentown Management has a twelve month low of C$0.46 and a twelve month high of C$0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.55.
About Greentown Management
