Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.34 and last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 294320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GO. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GO

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.10.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 100,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $1,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,728.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 200,095 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total transaction of $3,259,547.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,155,580.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,095 shares of company stock valued at $8,876,548 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Grocery Outlet

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $82,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $198,000. Institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.