Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 639,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,004,000 after purchasing an additional 115,143 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after buying an additional 76,102 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 95,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPI shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.80.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $355.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.99. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.84 and a 1 year high of $393.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.73 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 39.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

