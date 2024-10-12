Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK)

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,090.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $29.17 to $29.86 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $35.14 to $37.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $30.56 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.46.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK stock opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $80.67 and a fifty-two week high of $184.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,973,539.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,838 shares in the company, valued at $26,973,539.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $61,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

