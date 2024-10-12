Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Fortive were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.36.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.02. 1,286,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $63.05 and a 12 month high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,135.73. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

