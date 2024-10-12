Guinness Asset Management LTD Lowers Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 65,325 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $13,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 32,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

Canadian Natural Resources stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 5,422,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,528,306. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $80.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

