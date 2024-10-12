Guinness Asset Management LTD Lowers Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Nasdaq by 427.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.62. 2,297,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,894. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.73.

In other Nasdaq news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

