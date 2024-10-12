Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 68,627 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,567,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 4.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.44% of Paychex worth $210,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Paychex by 8.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,400,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Paychex by 85.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,259,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,263,000 after acquiring an additional 579,136 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,330,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,498,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,102. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.59 and a 200 day moving average of $125.44. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.27 and a 12-month high of $142.04. The stock has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 31.98%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.94%.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 14,731 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $2,050,260.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,197.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $1,207,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,104.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 14,731 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $2,050,260.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,197.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,832 shares of company stock worth $11,360,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.77.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

