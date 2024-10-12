Guinness Asset Management LTD Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,520 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 575,336 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $83,211,000 after buying an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.38.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,801,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,064,405. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a market capitalization of $189.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at $36,229,207.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,245 shares of company stock worth $3,679,407. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

