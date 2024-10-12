Guinness Asset Management LTD Reduces Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lessened its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,423 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $15,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 0.7% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,146,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,551,000 after buying an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gentherm by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Gentherm by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 69,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 951,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Insider Activity

In other Gentherm news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $220,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,395,313.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Stock Performance

Shares of Gentherm stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $42.67. 94,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,899. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $62.93.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.82 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

