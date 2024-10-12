Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 33,287 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 360,569 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 33,287 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $27,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 144,778 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 48.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 133,198 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after buying an additional 25,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total value of $32,436.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,561 shares in the company, valued at $266,754.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $32,436.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,754.51. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Byron G. Wong sold 1,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $94,924.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,811.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORA. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

ORA traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.00. 276,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,887. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.07 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

