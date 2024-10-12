Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys 553 Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Gentherm by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentherm Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ THRM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.67. 94,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,899. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.43. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $62.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $375.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 4,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $220,980.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,395,313.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THRM. StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

