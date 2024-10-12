Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 204.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 297.9% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.6% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.4 %

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.78. 8,892,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,058,981. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average of $46.47. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $38.66 and a twelve month high of $61.20.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 35.95%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares in the company, valued at $10,141,615.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $492,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,354 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,428.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 50,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $2,499,397.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,615.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,716 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,624 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.