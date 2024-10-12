Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,820 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Autohome were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,760,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,661,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,574 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,501,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,440,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,859,000 after purchasing an additional 568,474 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.7% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,816,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,326,000 after acquiring an additional 272,092 shares in the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised Autohome to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Autohome stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $32.57. 226,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,045. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.16. Autohome Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $34.70.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $4.12. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autohome announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 4th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

