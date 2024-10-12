Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Has $457,000 Stake in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,831 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

IMO stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.31. 379,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,810. The firm has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $52.97 and a 12 month high of $79.29.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.4336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.21%.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMO. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

